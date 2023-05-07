By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 21:54
WEATHER: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to continue in parts of Spain on Monday
Image: John D Sirlin Shutterstock.com
Spain´s Aemet has forecasted more storms and heavy showers on Monday, May 7, in parts of the country.
According to the weather forecasts by Spain´s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), storms and heavy showers are expected to repeat in part of Spain on Monday, in the Pyrenees, Cataluña, as well as in the southern and southeastern parts of the peninsula.
Forecasters at Aemet, cited by 20Minutes, predict the skies to be cloudy in northeastern parts of Spain, with some light rainfall in the Cantabrian Sea, especially in the east.
Maximum temperatures will rise in the western parts of the peninsula and will fall in the eastern half, as in the Balearic Islands, notably in areas of the northeast; minimum temperatures almost remain the same.
Light rainfall is also forecasted in Navarra during the early morning, as it is expected to be cloudy through the day.
Mallorca will also see rainfall, with occasional showers, more likely during midday in the eastern parts of the island, which could also be accompanied by thunderstorms.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.