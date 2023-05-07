By Imran Khan • 07 May 2023 • 21:54

WEATHER: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall to continue in parts of Spain on Monday Image: John D Sirlin Shutterstock.com

Spain´s Aemet has forecasted more storms and heavy showers on Monday, May 7, in parts of the country.

According to the weather forecasts by Spain´s State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), storms and heavy showers are expected to repeat in part of Spain on Monday, in the Pyrenees, Cataluña, as well as in the southern and southeastern parts of the peninsula.

Forecasters at Aemet, cited by 20Minutes, predict the skies to be cloudy in northeastern parts of Spain, with some light rainfall in the Cantabrian Sea, especially in the east.

Maximum temperatures will rise in the western parts of the peninsula and will fall in the eastern half, as in the Balearic Islands, notably in areas of the northeast; minimum temperatures almost remain the same.

Light rainfall is also forecasted in Navarra during the early morning, as it is expected to be cloudy through the day.

Mallorca will also see rainfall, with occasional showers, more likely during midday in the eastern parts of the island, which could also be accompanied by thunderstorms.