By Julia Cameron • 07 May 2023 • 10:44

Wine and Lollipops saves lost woman. Credit: falco/Pixabay.com

A woman was saved after she went missing for five days.

The woman, Lillian, 48 was lost for five days when she took a wrong turn on a day trip to High Country in Victoria, Australia.

The woman was in her car when she took a wrong turn and then her vehicle became stuck, I mud.

She decided not to walk anywhere due to health issues which was lucky for her as the nearest town was 37 miles away. Instead stayed in her car. She did have a mobile phone with her, but there was no reception in the area she was in.

Lillian’s family raised the alarm when they did not receive her daily check-in call and police deployed a helicopter to begin the search.

Sergeant Martin Torpey of the local police authority said, “Lillian was only planning a short trip so she didn’t take any water with her, but she did have a couple of snacks and some lollipops.”

The only liquid, Lillian who doesn’t drink had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought for her mother as a gift, that got her through.”

“She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into the bushland which assisted police in being able to find her.”

Although temperatures fell to 7c in the area over the days Lillian was lost she was able to keep warm using her car heater.

She said she was “extremely relieved” to see the police authorities. After her ordeal, she was taken to hospital and treated for dehydration.