Yachtify (YCHT): A financial way out for Aptos (APT) and Cronos (CRO) Investors

In addition to being a technological achievement, cryptocurrency has come to represent finance. Electronic money is known as “digital cash.” That suggests that there aren’t any actual coins or bills; everything is found online. Akin to a financial institution, one can send crypto funds to someone digitally without an intermediary. This is one of the major reasons why investors go the extra mile to research financially innovative projects in this space that will make them more profits on their portfolio. Yachtify is one of these financial innovative projects that give investors in the blockchain space leverage to multiply their profits in the ongoing presale.

Cronos (CRO) announces collaboration with XDEFI Wallet

In the spirit of financial innovation, Cronos (CRO) stated on the platform’s official Twitter account that its most recent collaboration will be advantageous to it in several ways. Cronos( CRO) stated that, as an outcome of the new partnership, Cronos (CRO) has been included in the XDEFI wallet. As a result of the respective agreements, Cronos (CRO) customers will have direct access to all of their holdings on the blockchain platform through the XDEFI wallet interface. Investors hope Cronos (CRO) new collaboration with XDEFI will bring in the needed traction and activity on the Cronos (CRO) protocol to boost it into a bullish trend.

Aptos (APT) pullback keeps going as it trades range-bound around $10

According to the Aptos (APT) price study, Aptos (APT) has not yet emerged from its state of consolidation. Aptos (APT) buyers refused to take the bearish dissolve, and Aptos (APT) bounced back to $9.91 after plunging as low as $9.45. Although the trend reversed to avert a break below, the Aptos (APT) has slightly dropped to $9.69 today, and a little deficit may be seen throughout the day. As Aptos (APT) nightly variance continues to decline, Aptos (APT) will trade close to its present price.

Yachtify (YCHT): A financial innovation of Genuises

As a step in the right direction of financial innovations, Yachtify is a project that has the potential to bridge the gap in the investment opportunity of the maritime sector. The maritime sector has been traditionally known to be reserved for the wealthy; however, through cryptocurrency, Yachtify creates an opportunity for everyone to invest in and earn from yachts.

For as little as $100, investors can buy a part of a fractionalized NFT. This NFT corresponds with a real-life yacht. Investors get access to buy these NFTs using the Yachtify native token, $YCHT, and when these yachts are rented out, investors get proceeds in proportion to their investment in the NFTs. These yachts are insured and protected at maximum security docks around the world.

To ensure the protection of investors’ finances, the liquidity of Yachtify is locked forever. The team token is locked for a period of 3 years. The smart contract for the project was also audited by SolidProof, so investors can rest easy in the knowledge that their funds are safe.

Investors can participate in this project, which is in its first stage of presale. For just $0.10, investors can invest in this project.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido