4 Pieces of a Comfortable Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set with a Glass Coffee Table: A Perfect Choice

Have you ever found it difficult to buy household goods? Have you ever thought that some “standard furniture” is overpriced? Have you ever been disappointed when buying furniture online? If your answer is YES to any of these three questions, then reading one of these Costway Reviews will be very helpful.

But what is Costway? Before discussing Costway further, we would like to emphasise to you that this article introduces one of Costway Rattan Furniture, 4 Pieces of a Comfortable Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set with a Glass Coffee Table.

Costway? What’s that?

Costway is a manufacturer of household goods which are divided into several categories, such as furniture, kitchen, bath, decor, toys & hobbies, to pets. As a manufacturer, Costway also acts as an online retailer. It is an online retailer that claims to have found the best balance between quality and price. In other words, it sells goods that are of good quality while still being affordable to the majority of people.

Started selling online in 2009

Costway has been around since 2008 but only started selling online one year later. The company sold its products online for the first time through Amazon, the world’s most popular e-commerce platform. In 2015, Costway released its official website and since then, the company has grown rapidly. Today, Costway is one of the 5 largest household goods retailers in China. Costway is hugely popular in China but that hasn’t kept it from expanding into North America and Europe. As of this writing, Costway already has a strong customer base in both regions. If that wasn’t enough, Costway now has 6000 SKUs on sale with regular product updates.

4 Pieces of a Comfortable Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set with a Glass Coffee Table

We stated above that this article will introduce one of Costway’s furniture, 4 Pieces of a Comfortable Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set with a Glass Coffee Table.

This rattan furniture set has a stable construction because it is supported by high-quality steel combined with hand-woven rattan. The combination of strong steel and hand-woven rattan results in longer durability than most similar products.

This is a multi-functional set because it can be used freely. You can place it by the pool, in the middle of a garden, on a balcony, or terrace, even if you want a new touch, using it as a complement to the dining room is a great idea.

The 4 pieces in question are 2 single sofas, 1 loveseat, and 1 glass coffee table. The table is made of thick tempered glass so it won’t break easily when holding a heavy load. You don’t have to worry about putting more fruit than before. Meanwhile, each rattan chair is equipped with soft cushions designed in such a way as to ensure the comfort of its users, even for several hours. No more back pain from sitting for too long because each sofa has a backrest whose curvature is adjusted to the curvature of a normal person’s back. For us, this is one of the most ergonomic sofa sets we’ve come across.

What about the load capacity? Here are the details:

– Every single couch can hold 355 lbs.

– The loveseat can hold up to 710 lbs.

– And the glass table holds up to 110 lbs.

There are 6 colour options available; Black, Grey, Beige, Navy, Red, and Turquoise. The purchase package includes 3 super soft seat cushions which are sure to accompany your pleasant relaxing time. Don’t be afraid of your floor being scratched because this sofa set is supported by non-slip feet. How much should you pay for this great sofa set? Only $219 (after a 20% discount)!

Post-purchase

– Unless you live in certain states, delivery will only take 3-5 days and is free. This is supported by established Costway distribution stations.

– This sofa set is easy to assemble with just a few screwdrivers and of course the manual.

– If there is any dissatisfaction with an item that has been shipped, you may return it for a full refund. But make sure to return it in the original packaging because otherwise you will be fined which will be deducted from the total refund.

Conclusion

Costway is a smart solution for getting quality household goods at affordable prices. Fast and free shipping is one of its advantages. And of course, 4 Pieces of a Comfortable Outdoor Rattan Sofa Set with a Glass Coffee Table is one of the most sensible choices if you dream of a rattan sofa set with excellent quality without wanting to reach into your pockets too deep.

