Adopted ‘child’ actually ‘adult sociopath’ with dwarfism

By Max Greenhalgh • 08 May 2023 • 19:50

Family horrified to find out adopted 6-year-old girl was actually a 23-year-old adult with dwarfism.

Kristine and Michael Barnett from Indiana in the US thought they were adopting a 6-year-old Ukrainian girl but were horrified when the ‘child’s’ true identity was revealed.

Rather than a 6-year-old girl they had actually ‘adopted’ a 23-year-old adult ‘sociopath’ who tried to kill them.

Now Kristine and Michael have taken part in a new documentary telling their unbelievable story.

‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’, tells the story of the “abuse” they experienced back in 2010.

In the documentary, the couple explained their suspicions about Natalia’s age began to rise after she became violent and “threatened to stab” their other children.

These claims are backed up by their biological son, Jake who stated: “I definitely didn’t feel safe around Natalia.”

In 2019 the couple appeared in court facing accusations of neglect and abandoning Natalia. Both denied the accusations and claimed they were victims of fraud.

Kristine and Michael have promised the truth will finally be revealed thanks to the new documentary.

The first part of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace will be available to watch on Investigation Discovery later this month on 29 May.