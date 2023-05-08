By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 18:24

At least 20 injured after swinging carousel ride collapses Image: Wirelstock Creators Shutterstock.com

Officials in Russia said several of the victims, including children, were injured after the ride collapsed at the Oren-park funfair in Orenburg.

Several people have been injured after a swinging carousel ride malfunctioned and collapsed in Russia.

According to local reports, cited by the Metro on Monday, May 8, the incident happened at the Oren-park funfair in Orenburg, and multiple arrests were conducted by the authorities in Russia.

Officials said that 11 people had to be hospitalised, including a 27-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl who are reported to be in critical condition.

An inspection has been ordered by the Orenburg governor of all the fairground rides in the region.

Authorities have also arrested the heads of two private companies, including Attraction-Service and Vintage.

They are now being investigated for “suspected negligence resulting in unintentional serious harm to health and provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, resulting in unintentional infliction of serious harm to health”.

A statement by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the area said, “On May 6 2023 while the “chain carousel” attraction was in operation at the 50th Anniversary of the USSR Park (Oren-park), a supporting column collapsed with people on it”.

“As a result, 20 people were injured, including 12 minors, who were promptly taken to medical institutions in the city, where they received medical assistance.”

“Searches have been carried out by investigators and forensic experts at Attraction-Service plc, an organisation providing services to people at the Oren-park, as well as at Vintage plc, which is responsible for the technical maintenance of the attractions.”

“During the searches, documentation related to the organisation of the operation and maintenance of attractions was seized”

“Corresponding documentation was also seized from the state technical supervision authorities in Orenburg.”

“As a result of the searches, the heads of Attraction-Service and Vintage were detained as suspects.”

“A motion for selecting pre-trial measures against the detained has been sent by the investigation to the court.”

“As part of the investigation of the criminal case, the investigation group is taking necessary measures to objectively and comprehensively establish the circumstances of the incident.”