By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 18:51

Body of 16-year-old British boy found dumped in the woods Image: NATO Shutterstock.com

A British teenage boy has been found in a forest in Thailand, while the police are conducting a search operation to find his missing girlfriend.

A 16-year-old British boy has been found dead by the police in Thailand.

According to the Metro on Monday, May 8, officials said that they found the body in the Ban Than district after he had gone for a motorcycle ride with his girlfriend in the Lampang province on Saturday, 6.

Local reports state that the body of the boy was discovered next to some bushes on the ground.

Police said that his head and face was covered in blood after his body was found as he had been “bashed in the head with a blunt object”.

They also found his backpack next to him and said that his mobile phone, along with some cash was missing.

Officials suggest that he could have been killed and robbed at another location, before being dumped in the forest.

A statement by Colonel Sittisak Singtongla, from the Mae Tha Police, said, “The investigating team went to the area and found the victim with blood stains all over his face.”

“The face and head were found to have been beaten with a hard object until swelling and bruising was caused.”

“There was also a deep wound in his face. The body has been taken to hospital for an autopsy.”

“We are currently tracking down individuals close to the victim, including his female companion. She is a key figure in this case since she is the last person to see him alive.”