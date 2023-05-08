By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 12:52

BREAKING: 40-year-old woman critical after being stabbed in Spain Image: 112 Comunidad de Madrid

Police in Spain said a man has been arrested after the woman was stabbed in the neck, allegedly by her partner in Madrid´s municipality of Mostoles.

A 40-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck, allegedly by her partner at home in Spain.

According to official reports cited by Ondacero, emergency services received a call related to a stabbing at about 6.10 am on Monday, May 8.

Police said that the woman´s 13-year-old son, found his mother injured and alerted the neighbours, who informed the authorities.

Municipal and National Police arrived at the scene and had to break down the door, as the alleged assailant refused to open it.

After entering the house, they found the woman seriously injured and was attended to by paramedics of the Summa medical team.

She was then rushed to the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid and admitted in critical condition.

A statement by a spokesman for Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112 said that there are fears for her life, due to her condition.

Investigations are now being conducted by the National Police of Spain into the matter after the man was arrested.

Mujer de 40 años en estado crítico tras ser apuñalada en el cuello en un domicilio de #Móstoles. Tras el aviso de vecinos al 112, @policia y @policiaMostoles llegan a la casa e inician maniobras de reanimación que continúa #SUMMA112, que traslada al 12 de Octubre. pic.twitter.com/YWpYSgddqQ — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) May 8, 2023

A SUMMA112 psychologist on duty attended to the woman’s parents, who lived in the same building. The psychologist also attended to the child and the sister of the victim, who were also on the scene.