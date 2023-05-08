Dogecoin (DOGE) volatility rattles Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors while newcomer TMS Network (TMSN) secures more than $4 million during presale event

By Guest Writer • 08 May 2023 • 9:30

There are lots of different types of investment when it comes to the world of crypto – you could stake your cash in volatile meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), or you could make smarter decisions such as investing in truly innovative tokens like TMS Network (TMSN).

Perhaps you know people who were made rich from Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). This may be so, but the meme coin hype train is slowing down significantly, leaving TMS Network (TMSN) to prevail slowly and steadily. So should you sell off your meme coins for TMSN? It might be a good idea – read on to find out why!

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

When people think of moon-shot crypto investments, Shiba Inu (SHIB) comes to mind. It is a meme coin slowly associated with Dogecoin (DOGE) and has an exceptionally low value of just $0.00001. This might sound like Shiba Inu (SHIB) is worthless, but the token has attracted huge hype for this very reason. Back in 2021, everyone and their parents were purchasing Shiba Inu (SHIB) with hopes of it eventually hitting $1.

Unfortunately, this hope was not realistic, and the insane market cap of Shiba Inu (SHIB) assured that even $0.01 was unreachable. Shiba Inu (SHIB) closely follows Dogecoin (DOGE) in value and therefore there is definitely money to be made, but tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) are ultimately gambles, not investments, and the industry is beginning to realise this.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a wildly popular meme coin just like Shiba Inu (SHIB), but the hype is even more significant. This is primarily due to the association of Dogecoin (DOGE) with the world’s richest man Elon Musk, who has publicly endorsed Dogecoin (DOGE) on Twitter on multiple occasions.

Market sentiment around meme coins has certainly fallen off, but this won’t stop Dogecoin (DOGE) from benefiting from Elon Musk’s recent announcement that the token will soon be supported officially by Twitter! However, Dogecoin (DOGE) does not offer any true value other than for payments, which is a far cry from the feature-dense experience that is TMS Network (TMSN).

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a crypto provider that offers true value and innovation to the crypto industry. The token is hosted on the TMS Network (TMSN) platform, an all-in-one digital space for investment of any kind. Users can trade crypto and derivatives together, use portfolio-copying social trading tools, leverage advanced AI trade bots, or take things back to basics with educational tutorials, all within the same platform.

TMS Network (TMSN) investors also benefit from low latency, low fees, and aggregated pricing, ensuring that their trading experience is as seamless as possible. All of this is also packaged into a 100% decentralised governance system, so you too could influence the future of TMS Network (TMSN) in the future. However, you’ll have to get invested to achieve this, and with TMS Network’s (TMSN) value currently at $0.085, it’s the perfect time to get involved!

Final Thoughts

Overall, meme coins may be the first thing that comes to mind when people hear the word “crypto”, but this is simply down to the residual effects of 2021’s meme coin bull run. The hype is now all about truly innovative and feature-dense tokens such as TMS Network (TMSN), which is leaving Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) in the dust.

Sure, there’s a tiny chance you could become a millionaire from meme coins, but it’s far more likely that smart investments in tokens like TMS Network (TMSN) will bring you steady and reliable gains. It’s a shame you missed out when it was just $0.005, but there could still be space for TMS Network (TMSN) to hit $1, and you won’t want to miss out on that!

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido