By Julia Cameron • 08 May 2023 • 10:53
Dogs killed by police after attack on woman.
Credit; Krasula/Shutterstock.com
Police were called to the Limehouse area of East London on Sunday evening (May 7).
They received the call because a woman was being attacked by a dog. When they arrived they found a man with two dogs on a lead. The dogs, according to the police were behaving aggressively and were a danger to the people around them.
The police then tasered the man holding the dogs and then shot one dog dead. The man tried to get away with the dog that was still alive tied to the dead dog., but he then gave up and let go of the lead. The police then shot the second dog.
Recordings were made of the incident by residents in a nearby block of flats who can be heard shouting “Oh my God! Are you okay? Don’t shoot! I’m recording you.”
Some people viewing the video have said the police actions were inhumane, but the Met has defended the police actions, saying the decision to kill an animal is “never easy for any officer to take.”
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will review the circumstances of the incident.
The woman who was apparently attacked was not taken to hospital and the man with the dogs was arrested for having a dog dangerously out of control and other assault offences.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.