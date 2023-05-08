By Julia Cameron • 08 May 2023 • 10:53

Dogs killed by police after attack on woman. Credit; Krasula/Shutterstock.com

Police were called to the Limehouse area of East London on Sunday evening (May 7).

They received the call because a woman was being attacked by a dog. When they arrived they found a man with two dogs on a lead. The dogs, according to the police were behaving aggressively and were a danger to the people around them.

The police then tasered the man holding the dogs and then shot one dog dead. The man tried to get away with the dog that was still alive tied to the dead dog., but he then gave up and let go of the lead. The police then shot the second dog.

Recordings were made of the incident by residents in a nearby block of flats who can be heard shouting “Oh my God! Are you okay? Don’t shoot! I’m recording you.”

Some people viewing the video have said the police actions were inhumane, but the Met has defended the police actions, saying the decision to kill an animal is “never easy for any officer to take.”

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will review the circumstances of the incident.

The woman who was apparently attacked was not taken to hospital and the man with the dogs was arrested for having a dog dangerously out of control and other assault offences.