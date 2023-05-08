By Max Greenhalgh • 08 May 2023 • 17:31

EasyJet flight forced into emergency U-turn Image: Kamilpetran Shutterstock.com

EasyJet flight from London Stansted was forced into a U-turn after a medical emergency.

An EasyJet flight headed for Belfast George Best Airport was forced to make an emergency landing at Liverpool John Lennon Airport after a medical emergency was declared onboard.

The plane’s captain declared an emergency roughly one hour after taking off from London Stanstead when the plane was over the Irish Sea.

Emergency services were waiting for the plane to land at Liverpool John Lennon Airport and assisted with the emergency.

The flight eventually continued to its final destination and arrived safely.

A spokeswoman for EasyJet said: “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY40 from London Stansted to Belfast diverted to Liverpool on 7 May 2023 due to a passenger on board requiring urgent medical assistance.

“Paramedics met the aircraft on arrival in Liverpool and the flight has since landed safely in Belfast”

“The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

In March this year, a quick-thinking EasyJet pilot performed a U-turn to give passengers a view of the Northern Lights.

Flying from Reykjavik to Manchester the pilot performed a mid-air U-turn to make sure passengers on both sides of the plane could see the famous light show.