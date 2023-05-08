By Betty Henderson • 08 May 2023 • 14:00

The nature reserve is home to rare species. Photo credit: Eco Reserva Ojén (via Facebook)

A PETITION to save a Malaga nature reserve is garnering support online since being published earlier this year.

The petition was created after the Andalucian government issued an order for the permanent closure of Ojen Eco Reserve, a cherished protected natural wildlife centre. The online petition has been attracting heartfelt support from concerned individuals who want to preserve a local nature reserve which cares for rare species of animals.

The potential closure of the reserve has sent shockwaves through the conservation community, as it would result in the expulsion of approximately 100 rescued and rehabilitated animals.

Environmentalists and nature enthusiasts have come together to create the petition, with the intention of initiating a constructive dialogue with the national Ministry for the Environment and urging them to reconsider the closure.

The situation at Ojen Eco Reserve dates back over a year, during which the regional government has cited minor regulatory violations, including those related to fire safety, as grounds for the closure.

However, the staff at the reserve maintain that these issues could easily be addressed through open communication and the involvement of volunteers and dedicated staff.

Prior to the order for permanent closure, the reserve had already been temporarily closed to the public. Despite the lack of income and the ban on volunteers, the devoted staff members persevered in their commitment to caring for the animals.

Their selfless efforts demonstrated their dedication to the welfare of the animals and the preservation of the reserve’s mission.

The petition can be found online and the case can be followed via the reserve’s social media pages. By signing the petition, concerned individuals can contribute to the movement, demonstrating their solidarity with the efforts to save Ojen Eco Reserve.

Advocates for the cause have also held events including a rally which took place at Malaga City Hall back on Wednesday, March 1.

Activists hope that their petition and actions can help to reverse this decision and ensure a brighter future for Ojen Eco Reserve and its precious animal inhabitants.