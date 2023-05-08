HEX (HEX) and Fantom (FTM) struggle to maintain balance as Collateral Network (COLT) surpasses all projects in growth rate

By Guest Writer • 08 May 2023 • 9:54

As predicted, Collateral Network (COLT) has become a massive hit in the market during its presale phase. Whales are aggressively purchasing COLT tokens to gain a 3500% profit on their investments in the next few months. On the contrary, HEX (HEX) and Fantom (FTM) have suffered a drop in key growth metrics.

HEX (HEX) Increases it’s partnerships

HEX (HEX) has been on a spree to increase its market share by forging new partnerships. Recently, HEX (HEX) partnered with Animoca Brands to provide custodial wallet solutions for non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Earlier, HEX (HEX) partnered with GMO Trust to provide custody support for GYEN, the first regulated Japanese yen stablecoin.

With these partnerships, HEX (HEX) aims to boost market presence and support its price, which has been going downhill for the past many weeks. The market value of HEX (HEX) has declined by 11% in the last week. Therefore, at the time of writing, the price of HEX (HEX) has come down to $0.0717, about 87% down from its peak price of $0.56. Analysts fear that the growing bearish sentiments around staking protocols can further hurt HEX (HEX) in the coming weeks.

Fantom (FTM) Transaction Volume Goes Up

Fantom (FTM) has logged a six-month high in its collection through transaction fees. This can be backed up by the fact that the Fantom (FTM) price movement has been upward for the last many weeks.

The price of Fantom (FTM) has increased by 44% in the last 30 days. At press time, Fantom (FTM) is changing hands at $0.48. While this is encouraging data for the Fantom (FTM) community, there are still some issues that have made investors worried. The growth of Fantom (FTM) has declined by 74% in the previous month, indicating a sharp decline in the network’s adoption. Fantom (FTM) has also suffered a significant drop in its development activity.

Collateral Network (COLT) Shines brighter during presale stage 2

Collateral Network (COLT) has simplified the process of taking a loan against physical assets. It has disrupted the pawnbroking industry, and the credit market. Collateral Network (COLT) aims to be the world’s first decentralised platform that unlocks liquidity from real-world assets.

Collateral Network (COLT) accepts real-world assets as collateral for issuing loans, and mints fractionalised non-fungible tokens against them. Lenders purchase these fractional NFTs to provide funds for loans, and receive a fixed income on a weekly basis.

The Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem is made up of three crucial elements: marketplace, crowdlending and auction. COLT, the native token of Collateral Network (COLT), has been created on the Ethereum blockchain, and its smart contract is successfully audited. Besides, Collateral Network (COLT) prides itself on its experienced, KYC-audited and doxxed team members. Collateral Network (COLT) token holders can stake their tokens to earn a passive income. These staked COLT tokens are added to a liquidity pool, which has a lock-in period of 33 years.

The buying price of Collateral Network (COLT) tokens has increased to $0.014 from $0.01 during the first two stages of the presale round, and is predicted to soar to $0.35 soon.

The Collateral Network (COLT) team has announced the release of 38% of the total COLT supply during the presale, and bulls are fighting for it. Notably, the prestigious VIP members club of Collateral Network (COLT) will only be accessible to presale COLT investors.

Sponsored

