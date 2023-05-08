Investors start buying into Yachtify (YCHT), while Ethereum (ETH) and Stacks (STX) suffer bearish momentum

By Guest Writer • 08 May 2023 • 9:45

The cryptocurrency market has been in decline for a while. Several cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Stacks (STX) have been and are still being negatively affected by the momentum. As a result investors have started seeking other alternative investments with potential for ROIs.

Yachtify has started gaining attention in the cryptocurrency market as investors consider the idea and project as one of those capable of huge ROIs.

Yachtify (YCHT) is becoming more popular as investors consider the idea

Many investors have already shown interest in the idea as they research what Yachtify has to offer.

Currently in the development phases, the Yachtify project seeks to establish itself as the first blockchain in the world to support boat ownership, sale, and acquisition. Even while it might seem unattainable to some, the Yachtify project is here to make this a reality.

Investors in the initiative will also be able to get a piece of the platform’s earnings as long as they have the Yachtify token. The idea will also let customers trade fractionalised NFTs backed by real boats.

While liquidity will always be locked, the Yachtify project has been audited by the SolidProof Network.

Yachtify is part of a $100 billion market, so you’ll see a return on your investment. One of the ideal times to invest in a project is right now, Currently in its presale, each YCHT token cost just $0.10. Despite the fact that the YCHT coin is now on pre-sale, the price may soon skyrocket. As a result, it makes sense to invest in a project that might become the next important cryptocurrency today.

Ethereum (ETH)’s fall creates negative sentiments from investors

According to Glassnode statistics, the number of active validators on the proof-of-stake (POS) network has dropped dramatically since the April 12 update of Ethereum (ETH)’s Shapella version.

Data from CoinMarketCap show that between April 12 and April 16, the price of Ethereum (ETH) increased by 14%. Ethereum (ETH) was trading over $2000 on April 16, when the price decline started. The cost of Ethereum (ETH) was $1,897.75 at the time of writing, however it has subsequently dropped by 11%.

Ethereum (ETH) whales have increased their stockpile despite the price decline and now own between 100,000 and 10,000,000 Ethereum (ETH) tokens. Since the Shapella, these enormous whales have grown by 2.5%, according to santiment records.

However, owing to a risk-averse approach, whales that hold between 1,000 and 100,000 Ethereum (ETH) tokens have decreased their Ethereum (ETH) holdings. According to Santiment statistics, their population has declined by 1% since Shapella.

In addition, although the Shapella upgrade caused a small uptick in the market’s sentiment on April 14, it rapidly reverted to negative territory following the price decline, where it has been ever since. At the time of writing, the price of Ethereum (ETH) was down by 1.172%. Given the continuous pessimism in the market, any significant gain in the price of Ethereum (ETH) could be challenging to achieve.

Will the bulls overthrow the bears in the struggle for control of stacks (STX) price?

As the bulls and bears struggle for control of the market, the Stacks (STX) market has a negative overall structure. On the 4-hour chart, the Stacks (STX) coin is now trading at $0.7276, down -6.47% from the previous day.

Stacks (STX)’s 24-hour trading volume is down 56.76% from the day before, with a $1 billion market value. This proves Stacks (STX) is not currently involved in a wide range of activities.

Despite the growing selling momentum spurred on by the investor’s mindset, bulls are attempting to regain control by taking advantage of the support level at $0.67.

The price of Stacks (STX), on the other hand, may fall below crucial support levels of $0.5220 and $0.2684 under strong selling pressure.

Find out more about Yachtify Presale

Join Presale: https://buy.yachtify.market

Website: https://yachtify.market

Telegram: https://t.me/yachtify

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yachtify_market

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido