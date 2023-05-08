By Betty Henderson • 08 May 2023 • 12:00

Marbella Mayor Ángeles Muñoz officially opened The Pool Marbella. Photo credit: EWN Media Group

MARBELLA’S professional scene received a major upgrade with the arrival of an exciting coworking centre that promises to reshape the way professionals work and collaborate.

The city hosted a grand opening ceremony for The Pool Marbella on Thursday, May 4, signalling a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region.

Situated in the heart of the renowned Golden Mile, The Pool Marbella aims to redefine the traditional office concept and create a dynamic hub where creativity thrives, and business connections flourish.

The launch event, hosted by a group of visionary investors, was a star-studded affair attended by influential figures, including Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz.

During the event, Christian Rasmusson, the CEO and Co-founder of The Pool Marbella, passionately shared the centre’s ambitious vision of fostering a vibrant community of professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors.

Recognising the power of collaboration, The Pool Marbella will organise a series of monthly events dedicated to exploring technology trends and emerging ideas, creating opportunities for networking and knowledge exchange.

Douglas Goullet, the visionary entrepreneur and Chairman of The Pool Marbella, also spoke at the event, highlighting the centre’s mission to create a brighter future for Marbella residents, fostering sustainability, innovation, and positive social relations.

Spanning an impressive 2200 square metres on the first floor of El Corte Inglés shopping centre El Capricho, The Pool Marbella offers an unparalleled workspace that caters to the diverse needs of modern professionals.

The centre boasts state-of-the-art facilities and amenities meticulously designed to spark creativity, enhance productivity, and provide an the perfect environment for business success.

The response from the business community has been overwhelming, with all private spaces at the site being swiftly snapped up by forward-thinking entrepreneurs and established firms alike.

Flexible membership options cater to various needs and budgets, providing access to communal areas or dedicated workspaces.

Additionally, the exclusive Business Club membership offers a range of benefits, including networking opportunities, promotional support, and discounted rental spaces.

More information about The Pool Marbella is available online and on their social media: ‘The Pool Marbella‘.