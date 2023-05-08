By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 13:33
Massive brawl in Spain: Over 50 people of different nationalities fight on street in Magaluf
Several people were injured in Magaluf after a massive fight involving more than fifty people of different nationalities broke out
More than 50 people have been involved in a street fight that took place in Magaluf, Mallorca, during the early hours of Monday, May 8.
According to local reports, cited by Diario de Mallorca, several people were injured after the major brawl took place, involving people from different nationalities.
Police said that incident happened at around 3 am on Avenida de s’ Olivera in Magaluf when for reasons under investigation, a fight broke out between two groups of young people.
Several witnesses recorded the fight with their mobile phones and uploaded the video to various social networks.
The images show how those involved went from insults and threats to punches and kicks.
Some of them even threw containers at their rivals.
Magaluf es fase de modernización y eliminación del turismo de borrachera, pic.twitter.com/dAeehAgLfA
— TONY BELLON (@TONYBELLON1) May 7, 2023
Workers from nearby establishments tried to put an end to the situation but were unsuccessful, as the youths started hitting each other, reportedly due to an excess of drugs and alcohol.
L'Espagne aussi goûte aux joies de la diversité.
Bagarre géante à Magaluf (Majorque) opposant marocains et algériens contre espagnols. pic.twitter.com/KPes7d9Bdr
— Fiat Voluntas Tua (@FiatVoluntasT10) May 7, 2023
Several units of the Guardia Civil and Local Police of Calvià were dispatched to the scene of the fight, as many people involved in the fight ran away.
However, the officers managed to identify several of them, although no arrests were made, according to Calvià Local Police sources.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.