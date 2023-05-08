BREAKING: 40-year-old woman critical after being stabbed in Spain  Close
By David Laycork • 08 May 2023 • 21:53

Murder trial of British pensioner resumes in Cyprus Credit: Twitter/ katiecoletv

As British pensioner, David Hunter’s plea of manslaughter collapsed in December 2022, he now faces the charge of the murder of his cancer-suffering wife, Janice, at their home in Paphos, Cyprus. His defence argues that it was assisted suicide. 

Mr Hunter, 75, a retired miner from Northumberland, UK, has been reported to have tried to kill himself after suffocating his 74-year-old wife but was revived in hospital only to be arrested. 

He had contacted his brother via Facebook to tell him of killing his wife and of his own attempted suicide, which may have been how Interpol UK got the information which they passed on to Cypriot police. 

The Cypriot police got the notification around 8:00 pm on December 22, 2021, and David Hunter was arrested shortly afterwards. He appeared to be in a state of delirium when the police arrived, having killed his wife and attempted to kill himself.

Katie Cole reported on Mr Hunter’s court testimony on January 18, 2022, via Twitter:

“I opened the door and the police came in. It looked like a dream, when he was asking questions it was like I was in a tunnel. He was saying things. I didn’t know what I was saying.”

Mrs Hunter was said to have been suffering from leukaemia and possibly from a second form of cancer that may have been the root cause of the leukaemia. Lab tests agreed with the autopsy report, that Janice indeed suffered from leukaemia according to Dr Andreas Pantelides, as reported by the BBC.

But lab tests have so far been unable to determine if she died of asphyxiation as David Hunter had told the court. Lawyer Michael Polack, from Justice Abroad, is working as part of Mr Hunter’s legal team has said on Twitter:

The David Hunter murder case continues at Paphos Assize Court. He is likely to give evidence on Monday, 15 May 2023.”

Mrs Hunter’s doctor is believed to be giving evidence on Tuesday, May 9, in regard to whether Janice’s condition was terminal. We will aim to keep you up to date with any new developments as the trial continues. 

Written by

David Laycork

