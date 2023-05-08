By Betty Henderson • 08 May 2023 • 16:00

Lesley was Age Care’s Welfare Leader for nine years. Photo credit: Age Care Calahonda (via email)

AFTER recently bidding farewell to Lesley Berridge, who dedicated nine incredible years as Age Care Calahonda’s Welfare Leader, service users and volunteers gathered in a heartwarming ceremony to express their deep appreciation for her remarkable contributions.

During the occasion, the group also welcome Age Care’s new Welfare Leader, Tracy Scace.

The momentous occasion took place during a grand coffee morning held on Thursday, April 28, where emotions ran high and members expressed their thanks to Lesley.

Age Care Calahonda, established in 2003, has evolved into an indispensable pillar of support for the English-speaking community in Spain. Lesley Berridge’s steadfast leadership has played a pivotal role in the organisation’s growth and success over the years.

Under her guidance, Age Care Calahonda experienced a transformative journey, attracting over 200 members who eagerly participate in the lively Tuesday and Thursday coffee mornings held at Club Naranja.

The foundation of Age Care Calahonda’s achievements lies in the unwavering dedication of its 35 passionate volunteers.

Together, they offer a diverse range of activities that foster friendships, provide support, and create a warm sense of belonging within the community. From engaging board games to invigorating chair aerobics and educational Spanish classes, members have the opportunity to enrich their lives while building meaningful connections.

As Age Care Calahonda bids a fond farewell to Lesley Berridge, they express profound gratitude for her nine years of exceptional service. Her leadership and compassion have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals.

Welcoming Tracy Scace as the new Welfare Leader, Age Care Calahonda eagerly embraces the dawn of a new era.

With a solid foundation built upon empathy and a shared vision for positive change, the organisation looks ahead to a bright future.

With Lesley’s legacy as a guiding light, Tracy steps into her role, ready to lead Age Care Calahonda on its continued journey of making a difference in the lives of those they serve.

More information is available online and through the regionl Facebook page entitled ‘Age Care Costa del Sol’.