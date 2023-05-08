By Julia Cameron • 08 May 2023 • 8:15
Paramedic pushed off bike in crowd disruption in Manchester city centre.
Credit: ShepherdMedia/Shutterstock.com
A paramedic was pushed on his bike yesterday (May 7) by a person in a crowd of around 150 people. The man was uninjured.
The incident took place on Sunday, May 7 at around 3.45 pm. A large group, say police had gathered in the city centre and were engaging in anti-social behaviour.
The large group walked across the tram tracks at Exchange Square and then went into the Arndale Centre where they began to spray paint on windows and walls.
A man was arrested for criminal damage and taken into custody. Meanwhile, Manchester Police have issued a dispersal order which is supplied through a written notice and enables police to stop a person or people from entering a certain area for up to 48 hours.
This particular dispersion order will stay in place until at least midnight on May 7.
Superintendent Nicola Williams said: “On occasion, we have had problems with people coming into the city centre and engaging in anti-social behaviour and the police are taking decisive action to stop this.”
“Members of the public who live, visit or come into the city to work should not have to witness this behaviour or be put at risk. Today, my officers have had bottles thrown at them and this is totally unacceptable.”
“The dispersal order means we will serve anyone who is taking part in this disturbing behaviour, notice to leave our City and they won’t be allowed to return for at least 48 hours.”
