By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 19:41
Plane almost crashes after Russian fighter jet comes 'dangerously close'
Image: Fasttailwind Shutterstock.com
Officials in Poland said a military plane operated by the EU border agency nearly crashed after a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet came within ‘five metres’ of it.
According to official reports cited by the Metro on Monday, May 8, a statement by Poland’s border force said that the incident happened when a surveillance plane was patrolling on behalf of Frontex, over the Black Sea.
The Polish plane, an L-410 Turbolet, was then approached by a Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet, as it flew dangerously close to the aircraft three times.
As a result of the alleged manoeuvers by the Russian jet, the pilots flying the Polish plane lost control.
The pilots were then reportedly forced to make an emergency landing in Romania.
Following the incident, a statement was released by the Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller, who said, “It looks like a planned provocation by Russia, the crew acted responsibly and luckily nothing happened.”
“We can see that Russia is trying to draw international attention by such provocations”, he added.
Meanwhile, following the incident, Spanish and Romanian planes have been put by NATO on ‘pre-alert’.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
