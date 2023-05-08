By Julia Cameron • 08 May 2023 • 9:37

Prime Video sends Prime Originals to Freevee service Credit: Ixfd64/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Amazon has announced it is making over 100 Amazon Originals on a free-to-stream new app.

Titles that will now be able to be viewed free of charge include The Grand Tour, Modern Love and Reacher.

Access to the films and TV series will become available on May 26. Freevee is a premium free streaming service you can watch across numerous devices including FireTV and Android.

The app for the service is available in the Apple App Store on Google Play. New Amazon Originals will be added to the free streaming service every month.

The Freevee Originals FAST channel on Amazon Freevee has become Amazon originals and features an even wider selection of Amazon Originals from both Freevee and Prime Video in a curated, live channel format.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Amazon plan indicates how the premium streaming giants are changing streaming plans and the move can be seen as an encouragement for users to take up the premium tier of the Amazon service.

The Amazon Freevee app has got a 3.9-star rating out of 6.47k reviews. Most people seem happy with the service although there are a few complaints about the placement of the adverts.