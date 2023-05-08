By Julia Cameron • 08 May 2023 • 9:37
Prime Video sends Prime Originals to Freevee service
Credit:
Ixfd64/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0
Amazon has announced it is making over 100 Amazon Originals on a free-to-stream new app.
Titles that will now be able to be viewed free of charge include The Grand Tour, Modern Love and Reacher.
Access to the films and TV series will become available on May 26. Freevee is a premium free streaming service you can watch across numerous devices including FireTV and Android.
The app for the service is available in the Apple App Store on Google Play. New Amazon Originals will be added to the free streaming service every month.
The Freevee Originals FAST channel on Amazon Freevee has become Amazon originals and features an even wider selection of Amazon Originals from both Freevee and Prime Video in a curated, live channel format.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Amazon plan indicates how the premium streaming giants are changing streaming plans and the move can be seen as an encouragement for users to take up the premium tier of the Amazon service.
The Amazon Freevee app has got a 3.9-star rating out of 6.47k reviews. Most people seem happy with the service although there are a few complaints about the placement of the adverts.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Julia is an ex-pat writer from Brighton living in a small village close to the Andalucian town of Priego de Cordoba. When she's not working she enjoys reading, tracing her ancestry and swimming. She especially loves the summer when she can get down to the coast and chill on the beach.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.