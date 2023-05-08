By Betty Henderson • 08 May 2023 • 18:00
The competition had a scenic coastal setting.
Photo credit: Ángeles Muñoz (via Twitter)
The challenge’s 1500 daredevils pushed their limits on a tough but scenic beach course, leaving spectators in awe. The competition also made economic waves by bringing in an estimated €10 million for the city thanks to visitor stays in the city and tourist spending.
Marbella’s Councillor for Sport, Manuel Cardeña spoke about the success of the competition, explaining that this action-packed race is the only one of its kind in southern Spain which caused sports fanatics from all over to flock to the coastal city.
Marbella also has big dreams of hosting the prestigious Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2025, an epic showdown that would attract 6,000 athletes to the city and inject a staggering €40 million into the economy!
The Ironman competition was a valuable opportunity for athletes to have their moment in the spotlight, with the German athlete Nicolas Mann taking home gold. The total list of Ironman results are available online.
The city’s alluring course, flanked by the mountains and partially on the beach has previously been ranked in third place for athletes’ choice. Marbella has hosted the Ironman contest several times in the past.
The Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, also took to Twitter to express her thanks to more than 400 volunteers who helped the Ironman competition to run smoothly.
Ironman is a prestigious long-distance triathlon race consisting of a 3.86 kilometre swim, a 180.25 kilometre bike ride, and a 42.20 kilometre marathon run. Gruelling Ironman events are held in many destinations worldwide and attract top athletes from around the globe.
The Ironman brand is owned by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC) and has become popularly known as the ultimate challenge in the world of triathlon.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.