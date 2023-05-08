By Betty Henderson • 08 May 2023 • 18:00

The competition had a scenic coastal setting. Photo credit: Ángeles Muñoz (via Twitter)

THE fifth edition of the Ironman 70.3 European Triclub Championship took Marbella by storm on Sunday, May 7 with more than 1500 competitors from 63 different countries battling it out in the ultimate endurance test.

The challenge’s 1500 daredevils pushed their limits on a tough but scenic beach course, leaving spectators in awe. The competition also made economic waves by bringing in an estimated €10 million for the city thanks to visitor stays in the city and tourist spending.

Marbella’s Councillor for Sport, Manuel Cardeña spoke about the success of the competition, explaining that this action-packed race is the only one of its kind in southern Spain which caused sports fanatics from all over to flock to the coastal city.

Marbella also has big dreams of hosting the prestigious Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2025, an epic showdown that would attract 6,000 athletes to the city and inject a staggering €40 million into the economy!

The Ironman competition was a valuable opportunity for athletes to have their moment in the spotlight, with the German athlete Nicolas Mann taking home gold. The total list of Ironman results are available online.

The city’s alluring course, flanked by the mountains and partially on the beach has previously been ranked in third place for athletes’ choice. Marbella has hosted the Ironman contest several times in the past.

The Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, also took to Twitter to express her thanks to more than 400 volunteers who helped the Ironman competition to run smoothly.

Ironman is a prestigious long-distance triathlon race consisting of a 3.86 kilometre swim, a 180.25 kilometre bike ride, and a 42.20 kilometre marathon run. Gruelling Ironman events are held in many destinations worldwide and attract top athletes from around the globe.

The Ironman brand is owned by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC) and has become popularly known as the ultimate challenge in the world of triathlon.