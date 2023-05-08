By David Laycork • 08 May 2023 • 20:40

Russia launches large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine Credit:Twitter/Spriter99880

What is being described as a ‘kamikaze drone attack’ left 5 people injured in Kyiv overnight, May 8, and one killed in Odesa, where a Red Cross warehouse was destroyed.

Airstrikes rained down on Ukraine for the fourth consecutive day, as Russia prepare to celebrate Victory Day celebrating their Nazi Germany in World War 2. Russia’s intensified strikes come in the wake of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Former heavyweight boxing champion and current Mayor of Kyiv, Vitaly Klitschko, was reported by the BBC to have described this as the biggest strike so far, with close to 60 drones launched. He stated that all the drones over Kyiv had been destroyed, but 5 people were injured by falling debris.

There were also strikes in the more southerly Odessa region. The Ukrainian Red Cross posted a picture of their destroyed warehouse on Twitter saying:

“The Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse with humanitarian aid in Odesa has been destroyed and a mobile hospital in Mykolaiv damaged due to a missile strike. The staff and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross were not injured.”

❗ The Ukrainian Red Cross warehouse with humanitarian aid in Odesa has been destroyed and a mobile hospital in Mykolaiv damaged due to a missile strike. The staff and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross were not injured.#notatarget pic.twitter.com/RSbUyvk367 — Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) May 8, 2023

The Kherson, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions were also affected by strikes, as was Zaporizhzhia where another warehouse and a Ukrainian Military position were hit.

Bakhmut continues to take heavy shelling, as the Wagner Russian paramilitary group appeared to go back on their threat to withdraw, having been promised more ammunition by the Kremlin.

Ukraine has many allies in the war though, with planes arriving from Poland as seen in this Twitter post from Igor Sushko which states: “The amazing Poland has transferred 10 Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine!”

🚨 The amazing Poland has transferred 10 Mig-29 fighter jets to Ukraine! 🇵🇱🇺🇦✊ pic.twitter.com/omJQEEKnYq — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) May 8, 2023

With Russia intensifying military action all over Ukraine, Ukrainians prepare their counter-offensive with plenty of international assistance to help them do so. And so it would appear that this war is far from over, which is miserable news for ordinary Ukrainians, who have no choice but to continue their bid to survive this ongoing crisis.