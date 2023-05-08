By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 12:07

Several injured after car smashes into crowd during live concert in Spain Image: Paris de noia oficial Facebook

Police in Spain said at least 11 people have been injured during a concert at Vilanova de Arosa, Pontevedra after a car lost control and smashed into them.

Several people have been injured after they were hit by a car during a live concert in Galicia.

The shocking incident took place in the municipality of Vilanova de Arosa, in Pontevedra, as per Cope, during the evening of Sunday, May 7.

Officials said that at least eleven people have been injured after the incident, and an 11-year-old boy is in serious condition.

Police said that among the injured, are also the occupants of the car, including the driver, who is reportedly a drug trafficker, and was in the vehicle along with his wife.

Local reports state that the car first hit several people before smashing into the structure of the tent, where the concert was being held, resulting in injuring more people, as it collapsed.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the incident was reported at around 11.25 pm, as the Paris de Noia orchestra was performing during the San Miguel de Deiro patron saint festivities.

Police said that the car travelled at least 20 metres into the structure, while it ran over the victims, several of whom had to be rescued from under the car.

Shortly after the officers arrived at the scene, the area was cordoned off as an investigation has been started by the Guardia Civil to find out the reasons that led to the driver losing control of the car.