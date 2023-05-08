By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 15:25

Shock as baby dies after doctor ‘pulls head off’ during childbirth Image: Motortion Films Shutterstock.com

Investigations have been started in Brazil after a doctor reportedly pulled the head of a baby during birth as the father watched in horror.

A baby has died after a doctor who was assisting with the childbirth pulled her head off, while the father stood next to them and witnessed the shocking incident.

According to Mail Online on Monday, May 8, the family of the baby who died, saw her alive as she started to emerge, while her mother was giving birth, but was tragically killed shortly after.

The incident happened at the Hospital das Clinicas da UFMG, in the Santa Efigenia neighbourhood of Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Just after the death of the baby, the hospital reportedly pressured her parents into signing documents, to cover up what had happened.

The mother of the child named, Ranielly Coelho Santos, launched a complaint with the police, two days after the incident.

Local reports state that Santos was taken to the hospital on Monday, April 24, and went into labour seven days later.

During childbirth, the obstetrician called the child’s father to observe the procedure.

As per the report filed by the family to the police, the doctor ‘ripped off the child’s head’ after he put pressure on the mother’s belly while trying to remove the baby.

The report also states that the family was then contacted by a social worker from the hospital, who said they will take care of the burial.

But the parents were also reportedly informed that the offer was only valid if they signed a document that said that “The autopsy had already been performed at the hospital, that the child’s body had already been examined, and that the body would not be forwarded to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) for further analysis”.

The parents then refused to sign the document and later filed a report at the local police station.

An investigation has been started into the matter by the police, and the baby’s body is expected to be released to the family today.