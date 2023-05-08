Speed camera on trial in UK that looks into cars

By Julia Cameron • 08 May 2023 • 8:40
A typical speed camera in London.
Credit: Thomas Dutour/Shutterstock.com
The Redspeed Sentio camera is a new type of speed camera which uses AI technology.
The camera can be linked to the DVLA and police databases to check tax and insurance. But, it can also see inside your vehicle to find out if you are using your phone or you’re not wearing a seatbelt.
The camera can monitor six lanes and as it is solar powered it works day and night. Combined with other units it can also check speed.
The camera has been installed on the A23 in Lambeth, South London as a Transport for London trial before the devices are given home office approval. But critics have said the camera is no more than a “Big Brother cash machine.”
Brian Gregory who is from the Alliance of British Drivers said: “It is clear the hollow assurances the motoring public was given about speed cameras being used exclusively to prevent accidents was always a total sham. The objective is actually to maximise their revenue-generating potential.”
Lawyer Nick Freeman who specialises in motoring offences and is known as Mr Loophole, also said: “As drivers we are all becoming sitting ducks. This could just be a step too far.”
“It could help alleviate the lack of police on our roads. But we will always be missing something when we don’t have that human element.”
