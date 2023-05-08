Successful first quiz morning for Almanzora Group of Friends in Albox (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 08 May 2023 • 15:13
THE Almanzora Group of Friends had a great morning on May 3 at their first quiz at the Senior Centre in Albox.
“We were very pleased with the turnout on the day, supported by both members and non-members,” said the Group’s Press officer Mike Witherspoon.
“Eight teams took part and we all had a lot of fun trying to answer the 40 very challenging general knowledge questions and I am certain that many of us came away with some fascinating new facts,” he added.
“I would like to say a huge thank you to John Fry for organising the quiz and we already look forward to another, possibly in July, so please look out for further announcements,” Mike said.
“We would like to run more events like this in the near future, as the venue in Albox is a great place to meet up and they can also provide a fabulous Menu del Dia. As always we welcome ideas for future events.”
Group member Marion Nobbs has offered to organise an Art Class, Mike announced.
“However we do need to know numbers before arranging, so if you are interested in the class could you please email us at the almanzorafriends@gmail.com email address.
