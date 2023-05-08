The Tradecurve (TCRV) presale gains massive appeal while Monero (XMR) and PancakeSwap (CAKE) begin losing holders

By Guest Writer • 08 May 2023 • 15:55

With over 23,000 cryptocurrencies to pick from, it is clear why some investors or traders just entering the Web3 space might be intimidated. But knowing what to look for can help in picking the right cryptos to purchase. Well-established projects might seem like a safe option but as evident from the decline in value of Monero (XMR) and PancakeSwap (CAKE), this is not always the case.

Experienced traders know the value of getting into projects early, at their presale stages, and the astronomical returns they can provide. As such, Tradecurve (TCRV) has been getting a lot of attention with a 5,900% price forecast on the cards. Today, we will review all the projects to see which one investor should consider.

Tradecurve (TCRV) Offer Investors Transparency

The Tradecurve exchange will be a hybrid platform on top of which anyone can get access to trading multiple asset classes such as crypto and stocks, all from one centralised trading account.

The ecosystem is being developed on top of the Ethereum blockchain, and will feature a Proof of Reserves (PoR) system to enhance transparency and security for investors.

One of the key benefits users can experience with Tradecurve.io is access to leverage, algorithmic trading, low trading costs and a host of other trading tools such as their trading academy in the metaverse.

The project has just launched its presale offering investors the chance to purchase the TCRV token at $0.01 before it lists on major exchanges. Analysts predict that the TCRV token could rally 5,900% throughout the presale stages.

Monero (XMR)

Monero (XMR) announced on Twitter on April 18, 2023, that it has been nine years since its launch. In other words, Monero (XMR) celebrated its birthday and showcased how it has been the gold standard when it comes to private digital payments since its launch.

This makes Monero (XMR) one of the oldest and most well-established projects in the Web3 space. Despite this achievement behind Monero (XMR), its value has decreased. Specifically, as of April 24, 2023, Monero (XMR) traded at $157.86. In the last seven days, the Monero (XMR) cryptocurrency saw a decline in value of 3.5%, and in the last year, it has been down by 41%. With this bearish performance behind Monero (XMR), investors and traders are looking at alternatives.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) announced a new Syrup Pool with Ultimate Champions on April 24, 2023. Additionally, the PancakeSwap (CAKE) Twitter page reminded the community that there are seven days left in their Perpetual Trading x ApolloX V2 rewards campaign.

It is clear that the PancakeSwap (CAKE) ecosystem is going strong; however, despite the launches, campaigns, and overall developments, it has been in decline.

As of April 24, 2023, PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded at $3.03. In the last 24 hours, PancakeSwap (CAKE) decreased in value by 10.3%. In the last seven days, its overall decrease was 17.5%. This downward momentum behind PancakeSwap (CAKE) has left investors worried. As such, they are now looking at alternatives to PancakeSwap (CAKE).

Find out more information about Tradecurve here:

Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up

Website: https://tradecurve.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp

Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido