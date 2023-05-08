By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 14:27

Turkish earthquake victim commits suicide after shooting only surviving daughter Image: Twintyre Shutterstock.com

A father who was a victim of the earthquake in Turkey killed himself after shooting his only surviving daughter in the head.

Ferit Dayan, lost his wife and children after a building where they lived in Besni, Adiyaman, collapsed following the powerful 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes earlier this year.

Their 12-year-old daughter Asya Irem Dayan survived the incident but was then killed by her father after he called her inside their new home, before shooting her in the head.

Local reports, cited by Mail Online, said that Dayan suffered from depression, and after killing his daughter, he eventually shot himself as well.

Emergency services were informed about the shooting by the neighbours, who heard gunshots and immediately informed the authorities.

After the paramedics and police reached the scene, the girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died in the intensive care unit, while her father was declared dead on the scene.

An investigation has been launched by the police after their deaths.