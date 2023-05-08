By Imran Khan • 08 May 2023 • 14:27
Turkish earthquake victim commits suicide after shooting only surviving daughter
Image: Twintyre Shutterstock.com
A father who was a victim of the earthquake in Turkey killed himself after shooting his only surviving daughter in the head.
A man who lost his wife and two children during the earthquake in Turkey killed himself after shooting his only surviving daughter in the head.
Ferit Dayan, lost his wife and children after a building where they lived in Besni, Adiyaman, collapsed following the powerful 7.7 and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes earlier this year.
Their 12-year-old daughter Asya Irem Dayan survived the incident but was then killed by her father after he called her inside their new home, before shooting her in the head.
Local reports, cited by Mail Online, said that Dayan suffered from depression, and after killing his daughter, he eventually shot himself as well.
Emergency services were informed about the shooting by the neighbours, who heard gunshots and immediately informed the authorities.
After the paramedics and police reached the scene, the girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died in the intensive care unit, while her father was declared dead on the scene.
An investigation has been launched by the police after their deaths.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.