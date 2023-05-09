By David Laycork • 09 May 2023 • 18:17

Actor Stephen Tompkinson on trial over alleged assault. Credit: Stephen Tompkinson/ Facebook

The DCI Banks actor Stephen Tompkinson is alleged to have hit a drunk man, Karle Pool, who was causing a disturbance outside his home on May 30, 2021.

The man suffered two skull fractures as his head hit the pavement, but Tompkinson denies striking him and causing the injury, describing such actions as ‘career suicide’, as reported by Sky News.

The alleged incident took place at 5:30 am in Whitley Bay where Tompkinson, 57, was living with his partner at the time. He told the court of having heard strange noises and found two men drinking from a bottle of Jagermeister at the bottom of his drive.

He had approached them in his dressing gown, with concerns that they would wake people or would leave broken glass in a spot where his partner’s child plays.

According to Sky News, Mr Tompkinson was waiting for the police when he suggested to the two men: “Come on lads, look at the state of you, look at the time, there’s people asleep in the house, you can’t be doing this.”

At this point, he said the situation became more aggressive and having guided one man to the floor, he alleges that Karl Poole came towards him, in response to which he raised his hand to stop him.

His hand had made contact with Mr Poole’s face and sent him tumbling to the ground. Mr Tompkinson said that Mr Poole fell to the floor because of his state of sobriety and that he never punched or struck him.

Mr Tompkinson told the court that he was always respectful to members of the public and when asked if his work had been affected by the allegations he said: “any association with me is put on hold”.

The trail continues.