By Imran Khan • 09 May 2023 • 11:59
BREAKING: Lionel Messi´s move to Saudi club a 'done deal' after negotiations
Professional football player Lionel Messi will be moving to Saudi Arabia after he reportedly agreed to a deal offered by a club.
Lionel Messi could be moving to Saudi Arabia this summer after he has agreed to a deal.
According to AFP, cited in the Sun on Tuesday, April 9, Messi has already had negotiations with a club in Saudi, and has been offered a “huge contract”.
The announcement comes after last week it was reported that he could be offered an astonishing £400 million for one season in the Gulf State with Al-Hilal
This is a breaking story. More updates will follow shortly.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
