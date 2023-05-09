By Imran Khan • 09 May 2023 • 20:57

BREAKING: 'Queen of Rock' dies at 75

Brazilian rock legend Rita Lee died at her home, as confirmed in a statement by her family.

Rita Lee, the Brazilian rock legend has died at the age of 75.

The announcement of her death was made by her family in a statement that said, “In this moment of deep sadness, the family appreciates everyone’s affection and love.”

According to the Mirror on Tuesday, May 9, Lee died at her house in Sao Paulo, while she was “surrounded by the love of her entire family”

Considered the ‘Queen of Rock’, Lee died two years after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Her son Joao paid tribute to her while remembering her life and said, “What an intense and spectacular life you had. Admired and loved by so many people. So ahead of its time,” alongside a video of Rita carrying him when he was a child.

“The admiration I have for you is infinite. Was always. What an honour and privilege to be your son”

“What an honour and privilege to have been educated by you. Receive your values. I’ve never met a person like you.”

“Your strength, your courage, your sense of justice, your genius, your sensitivity, your good humour and so many wonderful things.”

“If I bring just a little bit of the joy and fun that you bring to the world, I’m already happy and fulfilled.”

“I lost my mother. But you are eternal. Your legacy, your history and your art will live on forever”

“This is my lifelong mission. As long as I am alive and full of grace, you will continue to make a lot of people happy.”