By Betty Henderson • 09 May 2023 • 15:00

Walkers caught the sunrise in Estepona on the Darkness into Light mental health awareness walk. Photo credit: Darkness into Light Costa del Sol (via Facebook)

IN a remarkable display of compassion and unity, the community joined forces for the ‘Darkness into Light’ walk in support of people battling mental health issues and the urgent cause of suicide prevention on Saturday, May 6.

Several inspiring events, organised as part of the ‘Darkness into Light’ international mental health initiative, saw members of the community get out for an early morning walk on the captivating Costa del Sol.

Estepona became a beacon of hope as nearly 150 spirited walkers, accompanied by a faithful canine companion who wore the initiative’s vibrant yellow shirt, came together for the biggest walk which covered the coast near Estepona, Torremolinos, Benalmadena and Mijas Costa.

Some of those on the walk were there in memory of loved ones sadly lost to mental health issues while others were there to support those facing ongoing troubles.

As the sun emerged, casting its warm glow upon the walkers, it was clear that their community efforts will be felt by those supported by local mental health services thanks to donations.

In the same spirit, Marbella’s English International College embarked on an invigorating walk, ascending the La Concha mountain at dawn, also on Saturday, May 6.

In terms of fundraising, the passionate walkers in Estepona have already surpassed expectations, amassing more than €6000 in donations with more still yet to come in.

The money will go towards the initiative’s local mental health partner, AFESOL, who the Costa del Sol branch have held various charity fundraisers for, including past walks. This monumental achievement showcases the incredible impact that community efforts can have for local charities.

Organisers of the Estepona event were overwhelmed with gratitude, extending their heartfelt appreciation to those who embraced the dawn, uniting in a powerful march from the Darkness into the Light.

They also thanked organiser Ruth Stevenson for her stellar efforts in coordinating the walk and Ron, Chema and Steve whose live music created a fantastic atmosphere before dawn.

More information about the local organisation and the walks they organise can be found on the Darkness into Light Costa del Sol Facebook page.