Eurovision-crazy fans celebrate in Torremolinos

By John Ensor • 09 May 2023 • 15:28

Credit: Nito/Shutterstock.com

Eurovision-obsessed fans from around the world have gathered together in Spain to get the party started a week early.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest final is this Saturday, May 13, in Liverpool but already, 50 Eurofans have got together in Torremolinos to kick things off, according to Malaga Hoy.

The Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place from 9 to 13 May in Liverpool this week, is being celebrated with a themed week-long party in the Costa del Sol, where partygoers can expect the double treat of great music and great weather.

It is all the brainchild of one Chris Jones, a 40-year-old Briton who lives in Melbourne, Australia and has been to a total of seven Eurovision events. Unfortunately, when the Eurovision mega-fan tried to find accommodation in host city Liverpool this year to his dismay, he found that prices had skyrocketed.

Chris said, ‘The problem was that accommodation was too expensive.’ He then reasoned there must be ‘many fans all over Europe who can’t afford it.’

So he did what any Eurovision-nut would do, and set out to organise a holiday that, with the help of some Eurovision artists, was affordable, and ‘in the sun.’

He had visited the Costa del Sol three times before, and decided to design a venue in the Malaga town of Torremolinos, one of his favourite cities in Spain because ‘it has a lot to offer.’

‘It’s the perfect location, it’s very close to the airport and excursion destinations, it has good food and good weather.’

This ‘Euro party’ is for all those who want to ‘enjoy the Eurovision life but also the Spanish sun, culture and gastronomy’, he added.

The Eurovision – Costa del Sol holiday has attracted fans of the festival from far and wide.

Also attending the party is Belgian Sven Boutsen, who posts information online about LGTBQ travel, lifestyle and events. He said, ‘one of the biggest events in the world is Eurovision,’ so he plans to interview the participating artists, something that his fans in the Netherlands and Belgium will be eager to hear about.

Boutsen, who lives in Antwerp, is also a loyal tourist in Torremolinos, a town of which he highlights its openness towards the LGTBQ community and its range of accommodation, such as the 189-room Hotel Ritual where they are staying.

The last word goes to Chris Jones, who plans to establish the Costa del Sol – Eurovision party as an ‘annual’ event. Next year he is hoping to add Seville and Cordoba to the cultural excursion to Granada, which has already been offered in light of this first extravaganza. ‘It has been a real success so far,’ he enthused.