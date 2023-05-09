Harry Potter star hospitalised while she undergoes treatment

By John Ensor • 09 May 2023 • 18:41

Harry Potter star in hospital. Credit: Miriam Margolyes/Facebook

One of the stars of the hit Harry Potter films was taken to A&E to undergo treatment at the weekend.

Ageing actress, Miriam Margolyes OBE, who twice played Professor Pomona Sprout in the Harry Potter series, was admitted to the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital on Saturday, May 6, writes The Sun.

Following a chest infection the 82-year-old actress was hoping to be discharged the next day but revealed that medics kept her in for another night.

The sometimes unpredictable Margolyes reassured her fans on Facebook: ‘Thanks to my precious friends who thought of me on Tavi Day. I did survive and I am still in The Royal Brompton Hospital certainly till Sunday.

‘I am growing energy but it’s still not quite me. I am putting this so you know how grateful I am for lovely messages.

‘Slowly I’ll get back to The Chase and then Italy, Oz filming in WA and return for 22 city books tour on Sept 7. Loving hugs. MM.’

However, Miriam’s optimism was premature, she later commented, ‘I spoke too soon. Can’t come home yet. I have a chest infection. Probably tomorrow but at least I’m resting. Love to all. Thank you for your lovely messages.’

Finally, on Tuesday, May 9, Miriam confirmed she was going home: ‘Beloved chums. After a s*** yesterday I am going home later today.

‘Heartfelt thanks to all my wonderful friends who sent messages and to the very fine doctors and nurses at the RBHT who put up with me.’

Harry Potter fans know her best as Professor Sprout, but she has a long list of Film and TV credits to her name including, Dixon of Dock Green, Tales of the Unexpected, Call the Midwife, James And The Giant Peach and Blackadder to name but a few.