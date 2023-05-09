By Imran Khan • 09 May 2023 • 20:11
Man accused of killing wife in UK, putting body inside suitcase before dumping in river
A 45-year-old man has appeared at the Old Bailey after he has been accused of killing his wife, stuffing her body inside a suitcase, and dumping it into a river in the UK.
Aminan Rahman, who appeared at the Old Bailey has been charged with murdering his wife, 24-year-old Suma Begum, according to Mail Online on Tuesday, May 9.
Begum was reported missing on Sunday, April 30, and the court was informed that searches are being conducted to find her body.
The court alleges that Rahim killed Begum at his east London house, located in Orchard Place in Tower Hamlets, on Friday, April 28.
It is also alleged that early on April 30, Rahman “removed her body in a large suitcase and pushed it into the River Lea.”
Rahman made the appearance at the Old Bailey during a preliminary hearing and has been remanded in custody.
His plea hearing has now been set for July 25 by Judge Nigel Lickley KC.
A journalist, content professional, and former TEDx Speaker based in Tarragona (Spain), with a Master's in International Journalism (Cardiff, UK). Imran is an online reporter for The Euro Weekly News and covers international as well as Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
