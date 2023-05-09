By Betty Henderson • 09 May 2023 • 16:00

Marbella residents are proud of their European values. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

MARBELLA’S beautiful La Represa Park was the perfect setting for the city to celebrate Europe Day on Tuesday, May 9.

The event saw more than a hundred primary school students from the Vicente Aleixandre and Federico García Lorca schools come together for exciting activities, including a competition that tested the students’ knowledge of the importance of Europe Day.

The ceremony also recognised the contribution of international community groups in the city who welcome foreign residents, especially during the challenging times of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Marbella’s Mayor Ángeles Muñoz and councillor Remedios Bocanegra joined the students in the activities, which included crafts such as making star designs representing the European Union, which were then placed on a flag, to the accompaniment of the European anthem.

The Mayor emphasised the importance of marking this day to celebrate the historical Schuman declaration and to promote the values of unity, peace, and well-being that are the foundation of the European Union.

Marbella is also proud of its importance for Europe, having received more than €18 million from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) to implement various projects that have improved the quality of life for its residents. The Mayor reminded everyone of this investment and expressed her gratitude for the city’s funding.

To cap off celebrations, the city is lighting up iconic landmarks including the Puente del Cristo del Amor and the Arco de Marbella in blue lights to represent the European Union’s flag colours.

Europe Day is an annual celebration that marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, a historic speech delivered by the French Foreign Minister on May 9, 1950. In his speech, Schuman proposed a plan to create a European Coal and Steel Community, which would bring together European countries in a joint effort to rebuild after World War II and prevent future conflicts.

It is particularly poignant given the current conflict on the edge of Europe in Ukraine, and in many other parts of the world.