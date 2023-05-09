By Imran Khan • 09 May 2023 • 18:39

Mother in UK admits to killing her newborn after throwing child from balcony Image: Ratchat Shutterstock.com

The 34-year-old woman in the UK admitted to throwing her child from the balcony after the baby’s body was found inside a private garden in Somerset

A woman in the UK has admitted to killing her own baby after previously denying charges.

During a brief hearing at the Bristol Crown Court, 34-year-old Sarah Jayne Barron entered her plea, following investigations into the case.

According to Mail Online, the police had first started investigations after her newborn baby´s body was found inside a private lawn, located in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.

The discovery was made on December 12, 2020, and Barron had previously denied any charges.

The court heard Barron admitting plea of infanticide, for the offence which was committed on December 4, 2022.

The court was informed that Barron “caused the death of your child under 12 months by wilful act by throwing them over the balcony of your flat at the time you had not fully recovered from the effects of giving birth”.

The prosecutor in the case, Anna Vigars KC, told the court that the plea had been accepted and a trial was no longer necessary.

The court was then asked by Charles Row KC, who is defending Barron, to adjourn the case to prepare psychiatric reports.

Barron was released on conditional bail and will be receiving her sentence on July 14.

The defendant was informed by Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, that “The prosecution has indicated today your guilty plea to the alternative charge of infanticide is acceptable and therefore the trial listed for July 17 is to be vacated, as is the further case management hearing on June 15”.

He said that “The sentencing exercise will now be undertaken on July 14 and until then you will be on bail with conditions.”

Blair continued, “The fact you have pleaded guilty will enable the judge to give you credit for your guilty plea and it will be for the judge to decide how much you will be given.”

He also stated that “Having read what I have read, I suspect considerable credit will be afforded.”