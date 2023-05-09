By Imran Khan • 09 May 2023 • 21:38

Neighbour shoots 14-year-old girl in the head while playing hide and seek Image: Carl Ballou Shutterstock.com

Officials in the US said the girl was shot by the neighbour while a few kids were playing hide and seek around his property.

A neighbour in the US has shot a 14-year-old girl, while a group of kids was playing hide and seek around his property.

According to the police, cited by the Mirror on Tuesday, May 9, officers were called to the scene of the incident in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after the shooting was reported.

The girl was then found by officers with gunshot wounds to the back of her head.

Paramedics also arrived on the scene with the police, and the girl was rushed to the hospital.

Investigations into the case revealed that several children were playing hide and seek in the area, and some of them had hidden at the neighbours property.

The owner of the property, 58-year-old David V. Doyle, told the police that “he saw shadows outside his house so went to get his gun”.

The statement by the police also said that “When he went back outside he saw people running away and opened fire”.

Shortly after, Doyle was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

He has been charged with “aggravated battery; four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; and illegal discharge of a firearm”.

Meanwhile, further investigations are now being done into the case and the girl’s injuries are reported to be non-threatening.