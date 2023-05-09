By Betty Henderson • 09 May 2023 • 14:00

Owain Griffiths is a renowned director at the theatre. Photo credit: Salón Varietés Theatre (via Facebook)

ATTENTION all performers and theatre enthusiasts! The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola has unveiled an electrifying audition notice for the production of ‘Oklahoma’ the Musical!

Singers and actors are invited to take to the stage from 11am to 2pm in auditions on Saturday, May 27, while dancers will ignite the dance floor on Sunday, May 28.

The auditions are a crucial part of the Salón Varietés Theatre’s mission to assemble a cast of exceptional performers who will breathe life into this beloved 1943 Broadway masterpiece. From Friday, October 20, to Sunday, October 29, the stage will come alive with the enchanting world of ‘Oklahoma.’

This musical extravaganza calls upon both males and females and individuals of all ages to become part of the enchanting production. Five male and three female lead roles are up for grabs at the auditions, as well as an ensemble of approximately 30 performers, including talented children.

Directors are seeking exceptional performers with vocal prowess, acting finesse, and dance/movement abilities. Those auditioning are asked to give a short cold reading from the script or may be given the chance to perform a prepared monologue, while those aspiring to secure lead roles should prepare a 16-32 bar piece of classical musical theatre.

More details about the auditions are available from the theatre’s Facebook page or website.

The theatre is currently also basking in the glory of their recent success. Audiences were left mesmerised by the powerful performance of ‘Two,’ a captivating play by Jim Cartwright. The glowing reviews poured in, showering the production with praise, labelling it as “a very accomplished piece.”

The theatre is hosting ‘The Magic of the Musicals’ over the weekend which boasts a broad repertoire of musical hits from Broadway to Hollywood, and promises to delight all musical lovers. The shows will take place on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30pm and Sunday, May 14 at 7pm.