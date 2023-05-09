By Max Greenhalgh • 09 May 2023 • 12:32

Police forced to smash car window to rescue baby Credit: ShepherdMedia/Shutterstock.com

Police had to smash the windows of a car after a baby was found alone and locked inside.

Police officers discovered a crying baby had been left locked in a car at a car boot sale in Truro on Monday.

Police were called to the incident after passers-by reported a child in discomfort and alone in a locked car.

Officers had to smash the windows of the car to safely remove the baby.

The baby was found distressed and crying but was comforted by police officers.

A witness said: “A passer-by saw the baby in the car. It was hot and sunny, no windows were opened, the baby was hot and crying so the staff were called to the car and the police were called and smashed the window. The baby was okay after a cuddle from the police lady.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 1 pm yesterday to Truro car boot sale, following concerns for the welfare of a child, believed to be around a year old, who had been left in a car and was in distress”

The police statement continued: “Officers attended and broke a window to access the vehicle and free the child. A parent of the child returned soon after and was given strong words of advice in relation to this matter.

“Enquiries continue into this matter.”