By David Laycork • 09 May 2023 • 17:11

Trump still leading Republican presidential candidate despite legal troubles Credit: Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com

Donald Trump remains the leading Republican presidential candidate despite his ongoing legal woes, as polling reveals on Tuesday, May 9, that he leads Ron DeSantis by 41 points.

The Morning Consult daily tracker reveals the gulf has considerably widened between the two leading candidates, despite Trump currently awaiting the jury’s verdict in New York, where he is alleged of rape and defamation by columnist E Jean Carroll.

DeSantis, who was expected to give Trump a run for his money this time around, sits today on 19% compared to Trump’s 60% of the polling. The other candidates each managed 5% or less of the polling, making Trump a clear leader at this point.

The primaries don’t begin until spring 2024, so lots could change between now and then, but Trump seems to have an uncanny knack to accrue and consolidate vast swathes of the conservative electorate. This is despite, or perhaps because of the constant accusations against him.

Trump is an outspoken, controversial agitator and although this turns big groups of people off of him, it also means he has a very passionate and loyal following. Despite his wealth, he is seen as an anti-establishment figure for some, who view him as the candidate who can shake up the status quo.

While she is dwindling in the polling, a Republican candidate, Liz Cheney has released a video railing against Trump. Republicans Against Trump posted the video on Twitter in which she says: “Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again.”

NEW: Liz Cheney has launched a campaign ad in New Hampshire warning 2024 voters against supporting Donald Trump: “Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again." #NeverTrump pic.twitter.com/oRkybVxVox — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 9, 2023

The video is discussing Trump’s alleged mobilisation of his supporters to storm the Capitol Building in Washington on January 6, 2021 after his narrow defeat by Joe Biden in the last US presidential election.

Even the current rape and defamation case against Mr Trump is seen by some as an attempt to slander him. We will wait to see if the outcome of the case currently being deliberated will affect his popularity.