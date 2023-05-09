VERDICT on Nicola Bulley police investigation

By John Ensor • 09 May 2023 • 17:29
Probe into Lancashire police.
Credit: Twitter Lancashire Police
Lancashire Police were strongly criticised after the way they handled the investigation of the death of missing mother Nicola Bulley.
The disappearance of Nicola Bulley Police on January 27 sparked a massive police search. But when authorities released sensitive personal information about the tragic mother’s troubles, they were criticised for tarnishing her memory, writes The Daily Mail.
During the investigation, Lancashire Police authorities disclosed details of Ms Bulley’s ‘significant alcohol issues’ brought on by ‘ongoing struggles with the menopause.’
Following a report into the investigation by the Information Commissioner’s Office it was announced that they will not be taking any enforcement action against Lancashire Police.
However, the Police and Crime Commissioner said that an independent review of the 999 response will be undertaken.
Spokesperson, Sam Mackenzie, commented on the upcoming review and said, ‘we are keen to take the opportunity to learn and we welcome the independent review that the Police and Crime Commissioner has asked the College of Policing to conduct.
‘We will, of course, work with the College to identify any good and effective practice, learn lessons and provide recommendations for wider learning to police forces nationally.
‘We are also aware that the Information Commissioner’s Office have concluded their investigation into our disclosure of personal information about Nicola on February 15 and they have told us they will not be taking any enforcement action. We thank them for their careful consideration of this matter, and we welcome their decision.’
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was also engaged to look at the way the case was conducted after it emerged Ms Bulley had communicated with police just weeks before her disappearance.
Assistant Chief Constable Mackenzie added: ‘The IOPC investigators focussed on the actions of one officer and have now completed their investigation and found no misconduct or wrongdoing.
‘Whilst we do have some procedural learning it is important to note that our attendance was in support of an ambulance deployment and that the officer dealt with Nicola with compassion and empathy putting her care at the forefront of his decision-making on that day.
‘It is important to stress that this IOPC investigation related solely to contact with Nicola on January 10 and NOT to the wider missing from home investigation.’
