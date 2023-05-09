Violent scenes as Ex-Pakistan leader Imran Khan is ‘abducted’

By John Ensor • 09 May 2023 • 14:17

Shock: Imran Khan Abducted outside courthouse.

In a shocking development today, Imran Khan has been arrested in violent scenes outside a courthouse.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, 70, was already at court in Islamabad facing corruption charges on Tuesday, May 9, when it is believed he was then dragged out by security forces and manhandled into a car before being driven away, according to The Sun.

Online footage appears to show a crowd of baton-carrying riot police surrounding the ex-prime minister and placing him in a vehicle, during which his legal representative was allegedly injured.

A senior official with the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Fawad Chaudhry, confirmed that the National Accountability Bureau arrested Khan while he was on the court premises.

After Khan had been driven away, a fight erupted between Khan’s supporters and police, where amid violent scenes injuries were sustained by both the public and police alike.

Chaudhry likened the arrest to an ‘abduction’ and added that the security forces have taken Khan into custody.

A spokesperson on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau said that arrest warrants for Khan had been issued last week in a separate corruption case. They added that Khan will be brought to appear before an anti-graft tribunal later on today.

Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 18, 2018 – April 10, 2022, when he was removed following a vote of no confidence.

He complained that his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, was illegal and claimed that the multiple graft cases lodged against him are a conspiracy by Sharif’s government to discredit him.

Just three months ago the controversial politician was in the news when he was the subject of an assassination attempt, he escaped serious injury and was shot in the leg.

Before his political career, Khan was one of Pakistan‘s most famous international cricketers and gained notoriety as one of the world’s fastest bowlers.