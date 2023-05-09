Vlad’s Victory Day charade

By John Ensor • 09 May 2023 • 19:51

T-34 tank C1944. Credit: Antonov 14-Commonswiki/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5

The Russian Victory Day parade was more charade today, as Putin’s yearly show of strength was severely depleted.

Tuesday, May 9 was supposed to be a day of pride for Putin’s mighty war machine, instead, it was an embarrassing indication of how desperate supplies have become for the increasingly beleaguered dictator, according to The Sun.

With troops and equipment in short supply, the annual Victory Day parade was a washout. The event was seriously scaled back not least because of the recent breaches of security around the Kremlin’s air defences.

Instead of the latest military hardware, one measly Second World War T-34 tank trundled along, followed by just 10 armoured jeeps. And the impressive flypast never took off either, due to a dearth of qualified pilots.

Normally over 200 military vehicles are driven past, this year it was less than 50, in what is a total humiliation to Russian military might who allegedly have around 1000 tanks left. According to reports, Russia has lost 10,000 military vehicles since Putin’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine.

Russian nuclear capability however was still very prevalent, as huge 16-wheeled nuclear missile launchers rolled by, and before the parade took place Putin arrived with one of his aides carrying a briefcase that contained the codes to launch a nuclear strike.