Vlad’s Victory Day charade

By John Ensor • 09 May 2023 • 19:51
T-34 tank C1944.
Credit: Antonov 14-Commonswiki/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.5
The Russian Victory Day parade was more charade today, as Putin’s yearly show of strength was severely depleted.
Tuesday, May 9 was supposed to be a day of pride for Putin’s mighty war machine, instead, it was an embarrassing indication of how desperate supplies have become for the increasingly beleaguered dictator, according to The Sun.
With troops and equipment in short supply, the annual Victory Day parade was a washout. The event was seriously scaled back not least because of the recent breaches of security around the Kremlin’s air defences.
Instead of the latest military hardware, one measly Second World War T-34 tank trundled along, followed by just 10 armoured jeeps. And the impressive flypast never took off either, due to a dearth of qualified pilots.
Normally over 200 military vehicles are driven past, this year it was less than 50, in what is a total humiliation to Russian military might who allegedly have around 1000 tanks left. According to reports, Russia has lost 10,000 military vehicles since Putin’s ill-conceived invasion of Ukraine.
Russian nuclear capability however was still very prevalent, as huge 16-wheeled nuclear missile launchers rolled by, and before the parade took place Putin arrived with one of his aides carrying a briefcase that contained the codes to launch a nuclear strike.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, together with my wife Nina, we settled in Galicia in Northern Spain 18 months ago.
I recently qualified as a proofreader, which is something I did as part of my role as a sales executive in my previous job for 24 years in the UK.
I am passionate about music, cycling and animals.
I am a semi-professional drummer and percussionist and currently enjoy playing cajon in an acoustic duo in and around Galicia.
My days are spent writing for EWN, which I love, and looking after our four dogs, four chickens, and two cats. If I'm not at home you'll probably find me struggling to reach the summit of some mountain on my bicycle somewhere.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.