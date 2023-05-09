By Imran Khan • 09 May 2023 • 22:49

WEATHER: Temperatures to plummet in parts of Spain as intense rain and snow forecasted Image: IgorZH Shutterstock.com

Meteorologists in Spain predict a major drop in temperatures in the Mediterranean regions and across the rest of the peninsula this week.

Temperatures across parts of Spain are expected to plummet this week, as meteorologists predict heavy rain and even snow in parts of the country.

According to the forecasts of this week, cited by 20Minutes on Tuesday, May 9, temperatures are expected to drop from Wednesday, May 10, onwards.

“The drop will be between 12 and 10 degrees”, said Meteorologist Francisco Martín, adding, “Cities like Bilbao will go from 25-30 degrees to 16, accompanied by showers and strong winds”.

Forecasts suggest that temperatures will continue to rise in the south and east of the peninsula but will sharply drop in the northwest.

Meteorologists state that due to the movement of an Atlantic front from west to east, not only will the northwest experience a drop in temperatures, but will also receive rain and showers, some of which may be heavy and stormy.

However, this situation will be totally different on the other side of the peninsula, as in the south, highs of up to 38 degrees could be recorded in cities such as Seville and Cordoba.

This difference in temperatures between the north and south will gradually change as the week progresses.

Meteorologists state that this could all be dependent on the weather conditions during Wednesday, which could change the course of the following days.

On Wednesday, forecasts suggest that some scattered precipitation is expected in the north, which will intensify in Cataluña.

Temperatures will fall sharply in the Mediterranean regions and across the whole of the Iberian Peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands.

However, the Andalusian region will continue to reach maximum temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius in some parts.

This drop in temperatures will also continue throughout Thursday, May 11, which is expected to be a day marked by persistent rainfall in the far north, and an anomalous warning in which snowfall may be recorded.

Snow could fall at levels of 1,500 metres and according to Martín, “due to this drop in the level, between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow may accumulate in some sectors of the Pyrenees”.

This snowfall could also affect other areas including the Cantabrian Mountains, the Central System, the Iberian System, and even the Sierra Nevada.

The Catalan region will continue to experience heavy storms, which will also affect other areas in the eastern half of the country.

The cold could further intensify on Friday, May 12, as a pocket of cold air will enter from the north and reach the Mediterranean areas.

Storms may also be recoded on Saturday, May 13, in parts of eastern Spain, the Balearic Islands and even in the centre of the peninsula.