Welcome back First Family of Pop

By Guest Writer • 09 May 2023 • 18:19
The First Family of Pop
Credit: The Jacksons
THE First Family of Pop are returning to Marbella after their sensational visit in 2019 prior to the pandemic.
The news was announced by experienced international promotors Rock Lounge who brought the brothers over before and they have teamed up with global hospitality brand Hard Rock Hotel Marbella to organise what promises to be a magical night.
This time, Jermaine won’t be taking part but there is no question that the remaining trio of brothers, Jackie, Marlon and Tito will bring their own special Jackson magic to a warm Marbella Arena on Thursday July 27.
As one of the most successful groups in music history, The Jacksons incredible six-decade career started in 1969 with I want you back. Since then, the hits have kept on coming, including ABC, Blame It On The Boogie, and Can You Feel It although perhaps most apt for this prolific band would be Never Can Say Goodbye.
Providing the launch pad for Michael Jackson’s legendary solo career, when the brothers united for The Victory Tour in 1984, it became the highest-grossing concert series ever staged in the United States.
Supporting The Jacksons is Ray Lewis, former lead singer with legendary soul pioneers The Drifters, whose hits include Under the Boardwalk and Up on the Roof.
Make sure you get your tickets by visiting https://www.rocklounge.com.
