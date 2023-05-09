Woman killed in gunman siege at house in Kent

By John Ensor • 09 May 2023 • 16:50

Credit: Brian A Jackson Shutterstock.com

After a police stand-off situation, a woman has died, and a man is left fighting for his life.

On Saturday, May 6, Kent police were called to a house in Dartford, Kent at 12.40 pm after they were summoned to investigate a disturbance. A 36-year-old woman suffered fatal gunshot wounds and later died in hospital, according to The Mirror.

Police officers, including a firearms team and a trained police negotiator, attended the incident.

The woman was held by the gunman in an hour-long hostage situation, upon gaining access to the house she was found to have firearm injuries believed to be from a handgun, and later died in hospital.

A 29-year-old male suspect was also discovered at the property with a firearm injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Kent Police issued a statement, ‘an investigation into a firearms incident at a property in Dartford is now being treated as murder after the victim died in hospital.

‘Kent Police was called at 12.40 pm on Saturday 6 May 2023, to a report of a disturbance at a property in Priory Road, Dartford.

‘Officers, along with a trained police negotiator, attended and attempted to engage with a man inside the address.

‘Firearms officers also attended and whilst they were at the scene, a 36-year-old woman suffered injuries believed to have been caused by a handgun and she was taken to a London hospital.

‘The victim died from her injuries shortly before the evening of Monday 8 May.

‘The man, aged 29, was also taken to hospital with a firearms injury and he remains in a critical condition.’