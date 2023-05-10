Bitfinex will list Bitget (BGB) to boost liquidity, hybrid exchanges gain further traction

By Guest Writer • 10 May 2023 • 15:29

Crypto exchanges have been a major part of the success of the cryptocurrency industry, facilitating the easy purchase and sale of digital assets. As the industry has evolved over the years, the types of cryptocurrency exchanges have also evolved.

Bitget (BGB), one of the leading futures trading platforms, highlights the new generation of cryptocurrency exchanges. The native token of Bitget (BGB) has been listed on a leading crypto exchange, Bitfinex. A new hybrid exchange has caught the attention of many investors due to it’s innovative and groundbreaking roadmap, Tradecurve has received a great response from experts within the cryptocurrency market with many relating the current presale to that of Binance many years ago.

Bitfinex to List Bitget (BGB)

Bitfinex, one of the leading centralised exchanges has announced that it will list the native token of Bitget (BGB). Bitget (BGB) is a leading platform for futures trading, copy trading, C2C trading, and spot trading.

As per the announcement, Bitget (BGB) will open for trading on Bitfinex on Friday, April 27th. The first two supported trading pairs for Bitget (BGB) are Tether (USDT) and the United States Dollars.

The announcement for the listing comes on the same day Bitget (BGB) made changes to its whitepaper. In the update, Bitget (BGB) outlined a new roadmap for the project with rewards for holders of the Bitget (BGB) token.

The listing of Bitget (BGB) on Bitfinex would boost the liquidity of the token. As always increased liquidity will reduce the investment risk of buying Bitget (BGB) making the crypto more appealing.

Hybrid Exchanges Are Taking Over Centralised Exchange

Boosting the liquidity of its native token is why Bitget, the world’s largest crypto copy trading platform, will list on the centralised exchange, Bitfinex.

Although the trust in centralised exchanges is at an all-time low following the collapse of FTX, they offer greater liquidity than decentralised exchanges. However, hybrid exchanges have solved that problem by combining the best of both worlds.

Most crypto exchanges have acknowledged that hybrid exchanges are the future of exchanges, including Binance, the number one exchange. While there are no plans for Binance to become a hybrid exchange soon, there are other exchanges like Phemex taking the initiative and existing ones like Tradecurve leading the pack.

Tradecurve (TCRV) Builds Momentum

Tradecurve is a new hybrid crypto exchange, that adds a unique twist. The Tradecurve platform will allow users to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex, and commodities all from one account.

Tradecurve will allow users to trade crypto against the financial markets all without the need for overburdening KYC requirements. Tradecurve will include also some extra features, including 500:1 leverage, low trading fees, low spreads, low latency ultra-fast order execution, AI algorithm trading, copy trading, and staking to generate a passive income..

Tradecurve’s native utility token $TCRV powers the Tradecurve ecosystem, the token is currently in stage one pre-sale trading at $0.01. With the future of Tradecurve looking bright, it’s easy to see why this new hybrid exchange has been building momentum and why experts believe its native token could rally by up to 100x as the exchange continues to grow and evolve.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido