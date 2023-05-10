By Imran Khan • 10 May 2023 • 12:47

BREAKING: Big Brother star tragically dies at 37 after collapsing at bar

Monica Sirianni, the star from the Italian Big Brother has died at the age of 37 while she was enjoying a night out with friends.

Italian Big Brother star Monica Sirianni has died after she collapsed in a bar in Italy.

According to local reports from Italy, cited by the Mirror on Wednesday, May 10, the 37-year-old star suddenly became unwell, while she was enjoying an evening with her friends in Sauveria Mannelli, in the province of Catanzaro.

She was then reportedly rushed to the hospital and short died after being admitted.

Officials in Italy have not yet ruled out the case of her death, but it has been reported that she could have suffered a heart attack, as investigations into are being done by the police.

Monica was one of the contestants in the Italian version of Big Brother and appeared on the show between 2011 and 2012, as she stayed in the house for around a month, before she was evicted.

Prior to appearing on Big Brother, Monica used to live in Australia, but had returned to Italy to participate in the show.